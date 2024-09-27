Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Justice Ministry Announces New Immigration Plan to Attract High-Tech Talent

Written: 2024-09-26 12:45:16Updated: 2024-09-26 14:38:08

Justice Ministry Announces New Immigration Plan to Attract High-Tech Talent

Photo : KBS News

The justice ministry has a new plan to attract overseas talent in cutting-edge industries, in consideration of the country’s aging population and projections that the foreign population will soon reach three million.

Under the plan, announced Thursday, the government will introduce a new "top-tier" visa for workers in fields such as artificial intelligence, robotics, quantum technology and aerospace.

Seoul seeks to attract highly skilled personnel by increasing convenience for these workers and their families, both in the immigration process and throughout their stay in the country, according to the plan.

There are also plans for a new visa for young people from countries that supported South Korea in the Korean War, and from countries that are major economic partners, to open up employment opportunities and cultural experiences.

The plan also says the government will improve the visa system and introduce customized immigration policies to support regions of the country that are reporting drastic population declines.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >