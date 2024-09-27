Justice Ministry Announces New Immigration Plan to Attract High-Tech Talent

Photo : KBS News

The justice ministry has a new plan to attract overseas talent in cutting-edge industries, in consideration of the country’s aging population and projections that the foreign population will soon reach three million.Under the plan, announced Thursday, the government will introduce a new "top-tier" visa for workers in fields such as artificial intelligence, robotics, quantum technology and aerospace.Seoul seeks to attract highly skilled personnel by increasing convenience for these workers and their families, both in the immigration process and throughout their stay in the country, according to the plan.There are also plans for a new visa for young people from countries that supported South Korea in the Korean War, and from countries that are major economic partners, to open up employment opportunities and cultural experiences.The plan also says the government will improve the visa system and introduce customized immigration policies to support regions of the country that are reporting drastic population declines.