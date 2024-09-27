Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Economy

Data: Nearly 4 Out of 10 Households with Seniors Were Single-Person Households in 2023

Written: 2024-09-26 14:34:03Updated: 2024-09-26 14:42:50

Data: Nearly 4 Out of 10 Households with Seniors Were Single-Person Households in 2023

Photo : Getty Images Bank

Nearly four out of ten seniors in the country were living alone in 2023.

According to data from Statistics Korea on Thursday, there were five-point-66 million households made up of seniors aged 65 or older last year, of which two-point-14 million, or 37-point-eight percent, lived alone.

The ratio of single-person households among seniors, which is on a gradual increase, is forecast to take up 42-point-one percent of the total in 2052.

While 32-point-eight percent of seniors in single-person households had a job, 49-point-four percent of those living alone said they were finding ways to cover living expenses, while 33-point-two percent relied on support from the government or civic groups.

Eighteen-point-seven percent said they had no means of outside support, while 19-point-five percent said they had no outside contact.

In a subjective assessment, 44 percent of seniors living alone said their health was in a bad state, relatively higher than 33-point-three percent among all seniors.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >