Yoon: S. Korea Can Reach Top 3 for AI by 2027

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol pledged to support the nation in joining the ranks of the world's top three artificial intelligence(AI) powerhouses by 2027.At the inaugural meeting of a presidential committee on the AI industry Thursday, Yoon said AI is transforming lives as part of a major civilizational shift, and that the country’s decision to be a leader or a follower will determine its future and its destiny.The president said he expects the new committee to serve as a driving force for the AI transition and a center for cooperation between the government and the private sector.Yoon promised to establish a national AI computing center with joint investment from both sectors, saying the center would foster the industry and serve as core infrastructure for research and development.The president also vowed to promote an AI transformation across industries and throughout society, and to expand investment by improving regulations so they protect privacy and intellectual property without presenting barriers to AI innovation.