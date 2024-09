Photo : YONHAP News

Japan has begun the ninth round of discharge of wastewater from the Fukushima nuclear power plant into the ocean.According to Japan's Kyodo News on Thursday, plant operator Tokyo Electric Power Company(TEPCO) plans to discharge seven-thousand-800 tons of wastewater from Thursday until October 13.TEPCO said analysis of samples collected from tanks at the plant showed that levels of radioactive substances, including tritium, were below the standard limit.Since August 24, 2023, the plant operator has released 62-thousand-600 tons of the wastewater that had been diluted with seawater during the previous eight rounds.TEPCO's plan is to release a total of 54-thousand-600 tons in seven rounds between April 2024 and March 2025.