The culture ministry and the Visit Korea Committee are preparing a "Welcome Period" for Chinese travelers ahead of the upcoming National Day holiday in China.During the period from Thursday through October 11, welcome booths will be set up at the Gimpo and Jeju international airports, featuring souvenirs from the National Museum of Korea and award-winning works from the 2023 Korea Tourism Contest.Events offering K-pop dance experience will take place at Seoul's Gangnam Square, while a team from the Busan National Gugak Center will showcase a traditional musical performance at Busan Port International Passenger Terminal.Tourism programs will be developed in cooperation with online travel agencies, and a promotional booth with Alipay will be set up in Seoul's Myeongdong shopping district for receipt certification and discount coupon events.The government estimates some 120-thousand Chinese travelers will visit the country during the holiday.