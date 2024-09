Photo : YONHAP News

A large wall featuring the Korean alphabet, Hangeul, was revealed to the public Thursday in Manhattan, New York.The Korean Cultural Center in New York revealed “The Hangeul Wall,” created by South Korean installation artist Kang Ik-joong, at its new building, which opened its doors in June.Eight meters wide and 22 meters high, the work consists of some 20-thousand Hangeul alphabet tiles.Kang received life mottos written in Korean from around seven-thousand people from roughly 50 countries and selected around a thousand messages for the final installation.Through November 7, the cultural center will put the wall on display and hold a retrospective of Kang’s works.