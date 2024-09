Photo : YONHAP News

A South Korean businessman was safely rescued a day after being abducted in Lima, Peru.The foreign ministry said Thursday that local police rescued the man Wednesday and he is in good health.Peru’s interior ministry said on social media that a police unit rescued him after an intense chase.The Peruvian government said three members of the criminal organization los Chamos del Naranjal, all of Venezuelan nationality, were responsible for the abduction.Peru was once regarded as a relatively safe country, but economic conditions have worsened in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic and the crime rate has surged.According to Peru’s interior ministry and its national police agency, four-thousand-60 abductions were reported in all of Peru last year, more than double the figure for 2020.