Photo : YONHAP News

The government says the private sector is set to invest 65 trillion won in AI over the next four years from this year. That’s nearly 49 billion U.S. dollars.Senior presidential secretary for science and technology, Park Sang-wook, disclosed the plan on Thursday upon the launch of a presidential committee on the AI industry.Park said the government will provide active support, including tax breaks, to further revitalize the private sector’s investment toward AI.In particular, Park said the government and the private sector will inject two trillion won to build a national AI computing center as part of efforts to expand computing infrastructure.With the envisioned center, Park said the government will aim to increase the graphic processing unit of the industrial and research sectors by 15 times by 2030.