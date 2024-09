Photo : YONHAP News

The National Assembly has approved a candidate recommended by the opposition camp for a standing commissioner post at the National Human Rights Commission(NHRC), while rejecting a candidate endorsed by the ruling camp.During a plenary session Thursday, the assembly voted 119-173 against a motion to appoint lawyer Han Suk-hoon to the post, instead voting 281-14 for former family vice minister Lee Sook-jin.In protest, lawmakers from the ruling People Power Party exited the plenary chamber all at once, briefly disrupting the session.Han has been an NHRC commissioner since 2021, while Lee served as vice minister of gender equality and family under former President Moon Jae-in.The NHRC is made up of four standing commissioners, including the chairperson, and seven commissioners. They all serve three-year terms.