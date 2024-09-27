Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Economy

Worldcoin Slapped with Over 1 Bln Won in Fines

Written: 2024-09-26 17:38:50Updated: 2024-09-26 18:38:30

Worldcoin Slapped with Over 1 Bln Won in Fines

Photo : YONHAP News

Data protection authorities have slapped fines of more than one billion won on digital identification platform, Worldcoin, for failing to observe South Korea’s Personal Information Protection Act(PIPA). 

The Personal Information Protection Commission on Wednesday fined Worldcoin Foundation and Tools for Humanity(TFH), which runs a Worldcoin-compatible wallet, for not abiding by PIPA in the process of gathering personal data and transferring it abroad.

Worldcoin, a cryptocurrency developed by CEO of OpenAI Sam Altman, was fined 725 million won, or roughly 546-thousand U.S. dollars, and Tools for Humanity(TFH) 379 million won, or some 285-thousand U.S. dollars. 

The commission called on Worldcoin to guarantee that personal information, including iris ID data, will not be used for purposes other than compilation and to thoroughly notify users in the event their personal data is transferred overseas. 

As of this month, a total of 93-thousand-463 people in the country have downloaded the Worldcoin-compatible wallet and of that total nearly 30-thousand were estimated to have had their irises scanned by Worldcoin's "Orb" devices in exchange for a digital ID.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >