Photo : YONHAP News

Six contentious bills, including four media bills that aim to reduce the government's power over public broadcasters, have been scrapped after a revote.The National Assembly convened a plenary session on Thursday and put to a revote the four media bills as well as a bill on providing universal cash handouts and the so-called "yellow envelope" pro-labor bill, but all were voted down.Passage of bills vetoed by the president requires a two-thirds majority attended by more than half of all lawmakers.The opposition-controlled parliament had passed all six bills between July and August but they were sent back to parliament after being vetoed by President Yoon Suk Yeol last month.The main opposition Democratic Party is likely to resubmit the bills.