Photo : YONHAP News

The country’s business sentiment worsened for the third straight month in September amid concerns that major countries might see an economic slowdown.According to the Bank of Korea on Friday, the Business Survey Index(BSI) for all industries stood at 91-point-two in September, down one-point-three points from the previous month.A reading below 100 indicates that pessimists outnumber optimists.The BSI for manufacturers dropped one-point-nine points month over month to reach 90-point-nine in September.The index for non-manufacturing industries, which includes restaurants, wholesalers and retail businesses, fell zero-point-eight point to 91-point-four.The central bank said business sentiment for both manufacturers and non-manufacturing industries fell due to concerns about a slump in major economies.Meanwhile, the BSI outlook for October stood at 92-point-six, down zero-point-one point from the previous month.