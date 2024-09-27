Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Government to Pour 3.3 Trillion Won per Year into Hospital Restructuring Trial

Written: 2024-09-27 13:33:22Updated: 2024-09-27 18:52:53

Government to Pour 3.3 Trillion Won per Year into Hospital Restructuring Trial

Photo : KBS

The government plans to direct an annual three-point-three trillion won, or around two-point-five billion U.S. dollars, from the national health insurance towards a trial project to restructure high-level general hospitals starting next month.

At a meeting of the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters on Friday, Interior Minister Lee Sang-min pledged to enforce the first-phase health reforms, including restructuring, and to invest 20 trillion won over five years.

The minister said the trial restructuring will involve an overhaul of workforce at top-tier hospitals to center around specialists and physician assistants and concentration on treatment of serious or rare illnesses. Up to 15 percent of beds offered to patients with minor symptoms will be reduced.

The annual injection of three-point-three trillion won will help fund an increase in insurance fees for surgeries involving serious illnesses and intensive care units.

Stating that the government is accelerating the reforms, including the medical school admissions quota hike, to guarantee high-quality health care service to the South Korean people anywhere, anytime, the minister urged the medical community to join such efforts.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >