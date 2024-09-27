Menu Content

Top Diplomats from S. Korea, Iran Discuss Bilateral Ties

Written: 2024-09-27 13:36:26Updated: 2024-09-27 15:10:20

Photo : YONHAP News

Top diplomats from South Korea and Iran met on the margins of the United Nations General Assembly in New York and agreed to work together to advance bilateral relations.

According to Seoul's foreign ministry, Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul and his Iranian counterpart, Seyyed Abbas Aragchi, discussed how to enhance ties between the two countries now that issues have been resolved. 

A year ago, about $6 billion in Iranian assets were released after having been frozen at two South Korean banks since 2019 in keeping with U.S. sanctions.

Cho predicted that the new Iranian government will push to improve relations with the international community and establish a friendly atmosphere for the expansion of cooperation between Seoul and Tehran.

The South Korean minister requested Tehran's constructive efforts to achieve stability in the Middle East, based on its leverage in the region, while calling for the exercise of maximum restraint by all involved parties to prevent the spread of the ongoing conflict.
