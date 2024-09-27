Yoon's Approval Rating Rallies Slightly from All-Time Low

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol's approval rating rallied slightly after plunging to an all-time low of 20 percent since he took office in May 2022.According to a Gallup Korea survey of one-thousand-one adults nationwide between Tuesday and Thursday, 23 percent of the respondents were satisfied with Yoon's handling of state affairs, up three percentage points from two weeks ago.Sixty-eight percent were dissatisfied, down two percentage points.The pollster said Yoon has gained approval from respondents in their 70s and older, likely due to his recent visit to the Czech Republic and the anticipated success of Seoul’s bid for a nuclear reactor construction project there.Twenty-five percent of those satisfied mentioned the administration's diplomacy, and seven percent cited the higher medical school admissions quota.Among dissatisfied respondents, 16 percent mentioned the quota hike, while over 13 percent cited lack of communication, as well as the economy and inflation.The survey had a confidence level of 95 percent with a margin of error of plus or minus three-point-one percentage points.