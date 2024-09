Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea has succeeded in producing an engine for its K9 self-propelled howitzer with domestically developed manufacturing technology and parts.According to the Defense Acquisition Program Administration(DAPA) on Friday, a ceremony was held to celebrate the new engine at the STX Engine Company's plant in the southeastern city of Changwon.The state agency said the South Korean engine should expand exports of K9 self-propelled howitzers, thanks to its improved performance and economic feasibility.The K9 has been exported to various countries, including Australia, Egypt, India, Norway and Poland.In April 2021, DAPA and the industry ministry launched the engine project, which resulted in the production of some 500 South Korean core engine parts with a total investment of 32-point-one billion won, or around 24-point-two million U.S. dollars.