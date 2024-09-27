Gov't Says N. Korea's Denuclearization Essential Condition for Achieving Peace, Stability

Photo : KBS News

The government said the denuclearization of North Korea is an essential condition for achieving peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula and around the world, adding that this goal reflects the consensus of the international community.The remarks, issued Friday, come in response to recent comments from International Atomic Energy Agency(IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi that could be interpreted as a call to recognize the North as a nuclear state.An official with the foreign ministry said Pyongyang has yet to respond to Seoul's repeated proposal for talks without preconditions, instead developing nuclear weapons and engaging in provocations.The official said the government will continue denuclearization efforts through coordination with the international community, including the IAEA.In an interview with The Associated Press on Thursday, Grossi said the international community must recognize that the North has nuclear weapons and pursue dialogue accordingly, despite its violations of UN Security Council(UNSC) sanctions.