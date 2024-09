Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office says it will communicate closely with the incoming Shigeru Ishiba Cabinet in Japan, while continuing to seek cooperation to maintain the positive momentum in bilateral relations.A high-ranking official at the top office delivered the remarks Friday in response to the election of Ishiba as leader of Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party earlier the same day.Ishiba takes office as party leader Tuesday and will begin his duties as prime minister when the parliament convenes in October.In a notice to the South Korean media, the official said South Korea and Japan are the closest of neighbors and cooperative partners, sharing the values of freedom, human rights and the rule of law, and pursuing common interests in security, economics and world affairs.The official said Seoul expects to work with Tokyo to develop a future-oriented relationship with a forward-looking mindset.