IAEA Plays Down Grossi's Remarks on N. Korea Being 'De Facto Nuclear State'

Photo : YONHAP News

The International Atomic Energy Agency(IAEA) attempted to play down its chief Rafael Grossi's remarks that seemingly recognized North Korea as a nuclear state, saying he had simply called on the need for dialogue.In an interview with The Associated Press on Thursday, Grossi said North Korea became a "de facto" nuclear weapons state in 2006, calling to recognize that the regime has nuclear weapons and pursue dialogue, despite its violations of UN sanctions.His comments were met with concerns that they go against the international community's goal of a "complete denuclearization" of the North. Critics noted that should Pyongyang be recognized as a nuclear state, the negotiation agenda would also need to change from denuclearization to non-proliferation.When KBS asked about the exact meaning of Grossi's remarks, the IAEA said he didn't mean to recognize North Korea as a nuclear state, but rather stressed the efficacy of UNSC resolutions and the need to resume dialogue with the regime.Seoul's presidential office earlier responded that the North's denuclearization is an essential condition for achieving peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula and around the world, adding that this goal reflects the consensus of the international community.