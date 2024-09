Photo : KBS News

Hurricane Helene has plowed through multiple states across the Southeast in the United States, killing at least 44 people and leaving millions of homes without power.According to U.S. media outlets, including The Associated Press and CBS News, Hurricane Helene made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane in Florida at around 11:10 p.m. Thursday, Eastern Time, while traveling at a speed of 225 kilometers per hour.Although the storm has weakened into a post-tropical cyclone on Friday, its impact remained strong.The National Hurricane Center said Helene continues to produce "catastrophic flooding" across the Southeast and the southern Appalachian region, warning that additional flooding alerts could be issued.The storm is expected to cause some 15 billion to 26 billion U.S. dollars in property damage, according to Moody's Analytics.