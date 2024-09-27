Menu Content

At Least 6 Killed, 91 Wounded After Israel Strikes Hezbollah HQ in Beirut

Written: 2024-09-28 15:37:34Updated: 2024-09-28 19:06:03

At Least 6 Killed, 91 Wounded After Israel Strikes Hezbollah HQ in Beirut

Photo : YONHAP News

The Israeli military said it conducted precision air strikes against Hezbollah's headquarters in Beirut on Friday, causing massive explosions that levelled multiple buildings in the area.

According to foreign media outlets citing Lebanon's health ministry, at least six people were killed and 91 were wounded in the attack. It was considered the biggest raid of the Lebanese capital since the outbreak of the conflict in the region.

Multiple U.S. media outlets reported that Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah was the target of the strikes, citing two unnamed sources, including a U.S. government official.

The fate of the Hezbollah leader remains uncertain, with Reuters reporting that a source close to the militant group said Nasrallah was still alive. 

Meanwhile, the U.S. Department of Defense said it had neither intervened nor was notified about the strike in advance.

In his address to the UN General Assembly on Friday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said his country's fight against Hezbollah will continue.
