Photo : YONHAP News

A documentary about a 1970s campaign in the United States to release a Korean immigrant, who was wrongfully convicted of murder, from prison was honored at this year's Emmy Awards.According to the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences(NATAS), the documentary, titled "Free Cholsoo Lee," was named Outstanding Historical Documentary at the 45th News & Documentary Emmy Awards held in New York City, on Thursday, local time.The documentary, co-directed by Korean-Americans Julie Ha and Eugene Yi, had received accolades at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival before being broadcast on PBS.Chol Soo Lee was a Korean immigrant who was sentenced to life in prison after being wrongfully convicted of a 1973 murder in San Francisco.After spending 10 years behind bars, Lee was finally released after a pan-Asian solidarity movement helped overturn his conviction, sparked by articles written by Korean-American journalist K.W. Lee questioning the verdict.