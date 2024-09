Photo : YONHAP News

The government held an annual conference and exhibition at Silicon Valley in the U.S. to give support to South Korean firms in the AI and digital sectors making inroads into the U.S. market.According to the ICT ministry on Saturday, the two-day K-Global@Silicon Valley 2024, marking its 13th year, included an AI conference, competitive investment and export exhibitions, and gatherings involving domestic firms, venture capitals in Silicon Valley and other groups.As a follow-up to the recent launch of a presidential committee on the nation's AI industry, Second Vice ICT Minister Kang Do-hyun visited Googleplex for talks on cooperation in Seoul's AI flagship projects.The vice minister said the government plans to support creative innovators as they seek to launch startups and expand business overseas.