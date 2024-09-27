Menu Content

S. Korea, China Likely to Seek Bilateral Summit at APEC Summit in November

2024-09-29

Photo : YONHAP News

The top diplomats of South Korea and China held talks on Saturday and reached a consensus that the two nations will seek a summit on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit set for November in Peru.

The Korean Peninsula situation and relations between the two countries were discussed at a meeting between Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on the margins of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, according to Seoul's Foreign Ministry.

The ministry said that during the 45-minute talks, the two sides assessed that they are witnessing active high-level exchanges this year and agreed to continue these exchanges at the APEC summit in November and other multilateral talks in the second half of this year.

The agreement appears to indicate that the two nations will seek a summit between President Yoon Suk Yeol and Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the APEC summit in November in Peru.

The two sides also agreed to closely consult to ensure that these high-level talks will produce substantial results.

The top diplomats reportedly agreed to promote exchanges between the two nations' local governments, parliaments and academia.
