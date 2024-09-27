N. Korea Blasts Zelensky's 'Accomplice' Remarks

Photo : YONHAP News

Kim Yo-jong, the powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, has strongly criticized Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky for claiming that North Korea is an "accomplice" in Russia's war.In a statement carried by the North's state Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on Sunday, Kim issued a "stern warning" against Zelensky for his remarks on Tuesday at a United Nations Security Council session in New York. Zelensky told the session that Russia has turned North Korea and Iran into "accomplices" in its criminal war.Kim denounced the remarks as a "reckless political provocation" that cannot be justified by anything, saying that the United States and the West, which brought the most weapons and ammunition to Ukraine, should be given the status of special accomplices.Kim also said that the United States military aid worth nearly eight billion dollars to Ukraine is an "incredible mistake," and the United States is playing with fire against nuclear superpower Russia.Kim added that the United States and the West should not dismiss or underestimate Russia's serious warning.