Israel Kills Hezbollah Leader Nasrallah in Beirut Strike

Photo : YONHAP News

Israel has reportedly killed the leader of the Lebanon-based militant group Hezbollah, Hassan Nasrallah, in an airstrike on his underground headquarters in Beirut.According to Reuters and other foreign media, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Saturday that it has eliminated Nasrallah in the strike on the group's central command headquarters in Beirut's southern suburbs on Friday. The IDF said that some of the other senior commanders were also killed in the airstrike.Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Galant hailed the death, saying that the arch-terrorist was responsible for the murder of thousands of Israeli civilians and soldiers as well as foreign citizens.Hezbollah confirmed the death of Nasrallah, describing him as a "sacred martyr" and vowing to continue its fight against Israel.Nasrallah, who had led Hezbollah for more than 30 years since 1992, was a hugely influential figure in the region. His death is expected to further escalate tensions in the Middle East.