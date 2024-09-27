Top Office to Set up Body to Reflect Medical Community's Demands on Quota Increase

Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential special committee on medical reform plans to set up a body to more broadly accommodate the opinions and demands of the medical community in the process of increasing the medical school admissions quota.A senior official at the top office said on Sunday that the presidential committee has completed deliberations on the direction and the operation plan for the body, adding the medical community's demands regarding the quota could be discussed at the body.The proposed organization in charge of estimating supply and demand of medical workers will comprise ten to 15 experts, and medical groups will be given the right to recommend a majority of the members.The presidential official said that as the medical community has been requesting that its position be reflected in determining the size of the increase in doctors, the top office has decided to establish an organ to reflect the position.The body will be a permanent organization and will estimate the number of doctors needed for the country based on the number of medical school graduates, the population structure and health insurance data.