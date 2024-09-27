S. Korea, Uzbekistan Agree to Increase Number of Regular Flights

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and Uzbekistan have agreed to significantly increase flights between both countries.The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said on Sunday that the two sides held aviation talks on Thursday and Friday in Seoul and agreed to increase the number of permitted fights between them to 24 per week from the current ten.Of the increased 24 flights, 12 are for flights linking the capitals of the two nations, while the others are for routes linking other parts of the countries to the capitals' airports.Currently, the two nations are providing flights only for the Incheon-Tashkent route, but the latest agreement will allow South Korean travelers to fly from local airports in Busan and Daegu to the Tashkent airport in the Uzbek capital.The increased flights are expected to promote local airports, increase travelers' conveniences, contribute to personnel exchanges, and help expand bilateral transportation cooperation signed during President Yoon Suk Yeol's visit to the Asian nation in June.