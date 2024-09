Photo : YONHAP News

Traffic in downtown Seoul will be restricted on Tuesday for a military parade celebrating the 76th Armed Forces Day.The Seoul Metropolitan Police said on Sunday that traffic will be restricted for some roads affected by the transportation of troops and a parade on Tuesday.From 1 p.m. to 3:20 p.m., buses carrying troops and military equipment including tanks will travel from Seoul Air Base in Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province, to Sungnyemun Gate in central Seoul, with the affected roads to be closed for regular vehicles and buses to be rerouted.A section of the street from Sungnyemun Gate to Gwanghwamun on Sejong Daero in central Seoul will be closed for a parade from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.The city police will also deploy some 14-hundred traffic police and military police officials on the affected roads to ensure public safety and minimize inconveniences for citizens.