Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and Britain have held the inaugural meeting of the bilateral economic and financial dialogue in London.According to Seoul's Foreign Ministry on Sunday, Deputy Finance Minister Choi Ji-young and Britain's Treasury Director General for International Finance Lindsey Whyte held the inaugural meeting on Thursday in London.The ministry said the two sides held discussions on diverse areas, including multilateral cooperation, growth policy, climate exchange, economic security and financial cooperation.The two sides exchanged opinions on economic trends and prospects and discussed the finances of the G20 nations and the reform tasks of multilateral development banks.The officials also exchanged views on the policy direction of the British government, which ended 14 years of Conservative rule with a landslide victory by the Labor Party in July.