S. Korea, Peru Hold High-Level Policy Meeting to Discuss Defense Cooperation

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and Peru held a high-level policy meeting on Friday to discuss cooperation in the defense and arms industry.According to Seoul's Foreign Ministry on Sunday, Deputy Foreign Minister Chung Byung-won and Peruvian Vice Foreign Minister Peter Camino held the eighth high-level policy meeting on Friday in Peru to discuss bilateral ties, economic cooperation and regional issues.The Peruvian vice minister reportedly evaluated the recent defense cooperation between the two nations, while Chung stressed the importance of defense cooperation and expressed optimism for future collaboration.The deputy foreign minister asked for Peru's support and cooperation for a consortium led by South Korea's Hyundai Engineering and Construction for the construction of a new airport in Peru.The new Chinchero airport, which will offer easy access to Machu Picchu, is scheduled to open next year, but the construction is reportedly being delayed due to issues including construction costs.Chung also expressed concerns over the recent provocation by North Korea and deepening ties between Moscow and Pyongyang and called for a united response by the international community.Camino said that his country will continue its support for Seoul's efforts to achieve peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula.