Israel Strikes Houthi Targets in Yemen

Photo : YONHAP News

Israel’s military reportedly bombed Iran-backed Houthi rebel targets in Yemen on Sunday in response to missile fire by the Houthis.According to Agence France-Presse, the Israel Defense Forces said in a statement Sunday that dozens of aircraft, including fighter jets, had attacked power plants and a sea port in Hodeidah and the port of Ras Issa.The Israeli strikes reportedly killed at least four people and wounded 40.The air strikes came a day after the Yemen-based Houthis said they had launched a ballistic missile toward the Ben Gurion International Airport near Tel Aviv, which Israel said it had intercepted.The Israeli military is reportedly preparing for a possible ground offensive against Hezbollah in Lebanon, amassing troops on the country’s northern border with Lebanon.Iran’s leaders pledged to continue to confront Israel following the killing of Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah.Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian reportedly said Sunday that Israel should not be allowed to attack countries in the Iran-aligned "Axis of Resistance" one after the other.