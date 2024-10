Photo : YONHAP News

The country’s industrial output rebounded for the first time in four months on the back of increased production of automobiles and semiconductors.According to data from Statistics Korea on Monday, the industrial production index rose one-point-two percent from a month earlier to 113-point-seven in August.The index had fallen for three straight months beginning in May.Driving the rebound was a four-point-one percent on-month increase in the mining and manufacturing industries, with output rising 22-point-seven percent for automobiles and six percent for chips.Retail sales, a key indicator of consumption levels, gained one-point-seven percent from the previous month, the largest gain since February 2023.Facility investments slipped five-point-four percent month-on-month in August.