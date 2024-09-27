Realmeter: Yoon’s Approval Rating Hits New Low

Photo : YONHAP News

New polls show that the approval ratings for President Yoon Suk Yeol and the ruling People Power Party(PPP) have sunk to their lowest points since the launch of the Yoon administration in May 2022.According to the survey of two-thousand-507 adults nationwide, conducted by Realmeter last Monday to Friday, 25-point-eight percent of respondents approved of the way Yoon handled state affairs, down four-point-five percentage points from a week earlier.A majority, 70-point-eight percent of respondents, disapproved of his job performance, up four-point-six percentage points from last week.It is the first time Yoon’s disapproval rating has exceeded 70 percent since he took office.Realmeter said his approval rating has reached an all-time low, replacing the previous record from two weeks earlier.The survey, commissioned by the Economy Business Newspaper, had a confidence level of 95 percent with a margin of error of plus or minus two percentage points.Realmeter attributed the plunge to an apparent rift between the president and the ruling party leadership, which resulted in an empty-handed meeting last week, as well as risks related to first lady Kim Keon-hee.Meanwhile, the approval rating for the People Power Party dropped by five-point-three percentage points from last week to 29-point-nine percent, its lowest point since the launch of the Yoon government.The approval rating for the main opposition Democratic Party was 43-point-two percent, up four percentage points from a week ago.The survey of about one-thousand adults, conducted Thursday and Friday, had a confidence level of 95 percent, with a margin of error of plus or minus three-point-one percentage points.