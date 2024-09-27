Menu Content

Politics

Yoon Set to Veto Three Controversial Bills

Written: 2024-09-30 11:36:14Updated: 2024-09-30 13:30:20

Yoon Set to Veto Three Controversial Bills

Photo : YONHAP News

Three contentious bills, including one mandating a special counsel investigation into allegations against first lady Kim Keon-hee, are likely to face a presidential veto.

The Cabinet approved three motions Monday morning at a meeting presided over by Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, asking the National Assembly to reconsider the bills.

The motions will be sent to President Yoon Suk-yeol for his endorsement, after which the bills will return to the National Assembly for a revote.

Yoon has until Friday to exercise his veto power. 

One of the other bills mandates a special counsel investigation concerning a marine’s death last year during flood relief efforts, while a third directs state finances to local governments for the issuance and sale of regional gift certificates.

Despite opposition from the ruling People Power Party, the main opposition Democratic Party pushed all three bills through the parliament on September 19 with support from minor opposition parties. 

The presidential office later denounced the bills as "unconstitutional and illegal."
