Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean forward Son Heung-min of the Tottenham Hotspur soccer club has missed a Premier League match against Manchester United due to an injury.Tottenham won three-nil Sunday in Son’s absence at Old Trafford.Son was substituted against Qarabağ FK in the team's Europa League opener Thursday with a suspected hamstring issue. The Tottenham captain was then excluded from the club’s squad for a match against Manchester United.Son last missed a Premier League game due to injury in November 2022 after suffering a fractured eye socket.With the extent of his latest injury unknown, the South Korean national soccer team is on alert ahead of World Cup qualifiers against Jordan and Iraq.