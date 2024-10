Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea, China and Japan have agreed to work together closely to complete negotiations toward an international pact to reduce plastic pollution.The environment ministers of all three nations adopted a joint statement to that effect Sunday, after a two-day ministerial meeting on Jeju Island at the southernmost end of the peninsula.Environment Minister Kim Wan-sup said the three nations have agreed to take an active part in the upcoming multilateral talks, set to take place in November in Busan, with a view to achieving tangible progress.The three nations also agreed to strengthen cooperation on climate change and yellow dust.The Intergovernmental Negotiation Committee on Plastic Pollution is scheduled to hold its fifth and final round of meetings in the southern port city of Busan from November 25 to December 1.The international community plans to produce a legally binding agreement on plastic pollution by the end of this year.