Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

S. Korea, Slovakia Form Strategic Partnership

Written: 2024-09-30 13:49:42Updated: 2024-09-30 14:56:33

S. Korea, Slovakia Form Strategic Partnership

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and Slovakia have established a strategic partnership encompassing trade, investment, energy, security and defense.

The presidential office said Monday that President Yoon Suk Yeol and Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico resolved to elevate ties between the two countries at a summit earlier in the day at Yoon's office in Seoul.

The two sides signed a memorandum of understanding to establish a trade and investment promotion framework, with the aim of supporting South Korean companies in entering the Slovakian market through increased cooperation on trade, investment, industry and supply chains.

With a memorandum on comprehensive energy cooperation, the two sides reaffirmed their intent to enhance cooperation on carbon-free energy. 

They also agreed to seek cooperation on artificial intelligence and other cutting-edge technologies.

After expressing shared concerns about destabilizing acts by North Korea and about the North’s increasing military cooperation with Russia, the two sides decided to coordinate their efforts to achieve the complete denuclearization of North Korea and promote human rights there.

South Korea is the first Asian country to establish a strategic partnership with Slovakia and now has similar ties with every member of the Visegrád Group, a cultural and political alliance that also includes the Czech Republic, Poland and Hungary.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >