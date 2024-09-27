Prosecutors Seek 3.5 Years for Kim Ho-joong in Hit-and-Run Case

Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutors are seeking a three-and-a-half-year prison term for singer Kim Ho-joong in connection with a hit-and-run accident in Seoul that injured a taxi driver in May.At Kim’s final hearing at the Seoul Central District Court on Monday, the prosecution urged the court to convict the 32-year-old singer and impose the recommended sentence, saying Kim drove while intoxicated and made efforts to avoid taking responsibility for his actions.Kim's legal counsel said the singer has reflected on his mistake and is prepared to face the consequences, but asked the court to consider the fact that Kim and the victim have reached a settlement.The singer apologized to the victim in court and expressed regret for what he did, saying he will live a better life in the future.The prosecution also sought three years each for Lee Kwang-deuk, head of Kim's now-defunct agency, Think Entertainment, and an executive surnamed Jeon, as well as one year for Kim's former assistant, surnamed Jang, all of whom are accused of helping him cover up his role in the accident.The singer is accused of reckless driving and fleeing the scene of an accident after he crashed into a taxi in Seoul's Gangnam district on May 9 before his assistant appeared at a police station and represented himself as the driver.Kim, who initially denied driving drunk, admitted ten days later that he had been drinking. But the prosecution did not add impaired driving to the list of charges because the singer’s blood alcohol level had not been tested.The court is expected to reach a verdict November 13.