Gov't Designates '2024 Hangeul Week' to Celebrate Creation of Korean Alphabet

Photo : YONHAP News

The government has designated the seven days from Friday to next Thursday as the "2024 Hangeul Week," on the occasion of the 578th Hangeul Day on October 9 to mark the creation of the Korean alphabet.According to the culture ministry on Monday, a number of cultural events that can help participants better appreciate the Korean alphabet are expected to be held, such as a nationwide dictation content co-hosted by the National Institute of Korean Language and public broadcaster KBS on Friday.One-hundred-20 contestants who have advanced from the regional preliminary round, and ten foreign participants are expected to compete in the contest which starts at 3 p.m. inside Seoul's Gyeongbok Palace.The opening ceremony of the "2024 Hangeul Week" will take place at Seoul's Gwanghwamun Square starting 5:30 p.m. Friday, where prizes will be handed out to winners of the 43rd Sejong Cultural Awards.The National Hangeul Museum plans to showcase musicals, a fashion show and puppet performance featuring the Korean alphabet.The King Sejong Institute Foundation, which oversees Korean language education abroad, is set to invite outstanding students to the country between October 6 and 12 to take part in various activities to help them immerse in Korean history and culture.