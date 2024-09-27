Gov't Designates '2024 Hangeul Week' to Celebrate Creation of Korean Alphabet

The government has designated the seven days from Friday to next Thursday as the "2024 Hangeul Week," on the occasion of the 578th Hangeul Day on October 9 to mark the creation of the Korean alphabet.
According to the culture ministry on Monday, a number of cultural events that can help participants better appreciate the Korean alphabet are expected to be held, such as a nationwide dictation content co-hosted by the National Institute of Korean Language and public broadcaster KBS on Friday.
One-hundred-20 contestants who have advanced from the regional preliminary round, and ten foreign participants are expected to compete in the contest which starts at 3 p.m. inside Seoul's Gyeongbok Palace.
The opening ceremony of the "2024 Hangeul Week" will take place at Seoul's Gwanghwamun Square starting 5:30 p.m. Friday, where prizes will be handed out to winners of the 43rd Sejong Cultural Awards.
The National Hangeul Museum plans to showcase musicals, a fashion show and puppet performance featuring the Korean alphabet.
The King Sejong Institute Foundation, which oversees Korean language education abroad, is set to invite outstanding students to the country between October 6 and 12 to take part in various activities to help them immerse in Korean history and culture.