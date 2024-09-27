PPP Chief Expects Gov't to Be More Flexible Regarding 4-Way Dialogue on Health Care Reforms

Photo : YONHAP News

Ruling People Power Party(PPP) leader Han Dong-hoon said he expects the government to exercise flexibility in its stance regarding the launch of a four-way dialogue on health care reforms, also involving the opposition and the medical community.Pledging to do his best to launch the consultative body, Han told reporters on Monday that any comment regarding the medical community's participation may hinder ongoing efforts.Asked about the presidential office's planned establishment of a body to estimate the supply and demand of health care workers in talks on expanding the medical schools admissions quota, Han said it would be possible to try making different approaches.As for President Yoon Suk Yeol's expected veto of a bill on a special counsel probe into allegations surrounding First Lady Kim Keon-hee, the PPP chief said he believes that the ruling party lawmakers will properly handle the matter after it comes back to parliament for a second vote.Regarding the calls by some within the ruling party for the first lady to issue a public apology, Han said he has maintained a position that Kim should take such an action.