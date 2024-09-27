Pollster, Ex-Lawmaker Raided in First Lady Election Interference Probe

Photo : YONHAP News

The prosecution has executed search warrants targeting a former ruling People Power Party(PPP) lawmaker and the head of a polling company over allegations that first lady Kim Keon-hee interfered in party nominations ahead of April's general elections.According to sources within the judicial community on Monday, the Changwon District Prosecutors' Office raided the homes of former PPP Rep. Kim Young-sun and pollster Myeong Tae-gyun, as well as Myeong's office.The home of the former lawmaker's former accountant is also included on the search warrant, and all three are under investigation over alleged violations of the Political Fund Act.The prosecution suspects the former PPP lawmaker sent some 90 million won, or around 69-thousand U.S. dollars, to Myeong in dozens of payments since being elected to parliament during the June 2022 by-elections.An online media outlet recently reported that Myeong obtained information regarding the PPP nominations ahead of the April elections, based on personal connections with President Yoon Suk Yeol and the first lady, while playing a role in Rep. Kim's change of constituency.Last December, the South Gyeongsang regional office of the National Election Commission filed a complaint with the prosecution against Rep. Kim's accountant, alleging violations of the Political Fund Act, and asked the prosecution to investigate five individuals, including Myeong and Rep. Kim.