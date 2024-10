Photo : YONHAP News

Men's national football team head coach Hong Myung-bo has cast doubt over captain Son Heung-min's availability in the upcoming World Cup qualifiers next month.During a press conference on Monday, Hong announced the roster for October's World Cup qualifiers, which included the Tottenham Hotspur star despite his injury.Hong said while Son's condition is improving, the player and his English club said that he's not in a situation where he can play right away, casting doubt over his ability to play next month.The national team head coach said he will wait and see whether Son can play against Jordan and Iraq.Son was injured last week during the EUFA Europa League match against Qarabağ FK.