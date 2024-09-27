KCSC: Telegram Promises to Delete Deepfake Content Promptly

Photo : YONHAP News

The cloud-based messaging app Telegram has promised the state media and telecommunications watchdog that it will enforce a zero-tolerance policy against deepfake sex crimes and will delete content promptly at the agency’s request.At a press conference on Monday, Korea Communications Standards Commission(KCSC) Chairperson Ryu Hee-lim said Telegram made the promise Friday during its first face-to-face meeting with the KCSC.Ryu said the app service provider understands that deepfake sex crimes are a major social problem in South Korea.Under the zero-tolerance policy, Telegram has also agreed to cooperate with the commission to address the use of the messaging service to facilitate prostitution, drug trade, gambling and other criminal activity.Telegram also said it intends to engage in working-level cooperation with the Korean National Police Agency(KNPA) and the Korea Communications Commission(KCC), while establishing an additional hotline to maintain communication at all times.Since a senior official at the KCSC established the initial hotline with Telegram on September 3, the platform has followed up on all 148 requests to delete content.