Photo : YONHAP News

The Ministry of the Interior and Safety inspected the preparedness of relevant organizations ahead of Typhoon Krathon approaching the Korean Peninsula.The ministry on Monday held a meeting with relevant organizations presided over by Lee Han-kyung, the ministry's chief disaster management official, and requested advance inspection of vulnerable areas and facilities.The ministry also ordered restriction of access to dangerous areas and the quick communication of information through disaster broadcasts.Monday's meeting comes amid an increased risk of flooding in low-lying coastal areas as the typhoon is expected to overlap with the high tide period between Thursday and Sunday.Typhoon Krathon is expected to pass near Taipei on Wednesday, with a maximum wind speed of 49 meters per second, while the influence of the typhoon is forecast to affect Jeju Island and the southern regions starting on Thursday.