Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutors have sought a three-year prison sentence for main opposition Democratic Party(DP) leader Lee Jae-myung for asking a witness at his trial to give false testimony.The prosecution made the request on Monday to the Seoul Central District Court.At a Gyeonggi gubernatorial election debate in 2018, Lee described his involvement in the impersonation of a prosecutor in 2002 as a false accusation.However, he had been sentenced to a fine in the case, resulting in an indictment for spreading false information.He was found not guilty by the Supreme Court, but was indicted again last year for allegedly requesting Kim Jin-seong, an aide of then-Seongnam Mayor Kim Byung-ryang, to give false testimony during the trial.The former aide has admitted to perjury, but Lee has denied the charges.Prosecutors asked the court to sentence the ex-aide to ten months in prison.