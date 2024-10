Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol has ordered the culture ministry to thoroughly shed light on alleged irregularities in the controversial appointment of Hong Myung-bo as head coach of the men's national football team.Yoon issued the order on Monday after receiving a briefing from culture minister Yu In-chon on the results of an audit on the coach selection process.The audit reportedly found that there were procedural problems in the selection process after the effort was not carried out in line with regulations.Yoon said the national team should be the pride of the Korean people, stressing that the process of selecting the leader of that team must be carried out fairly and responsibly.Yoon said the culture ministry, having the responsibility to manage and monitor the Korea Football Association, must get to the bottom of the suspicions surrounding the appointment of the head coach and devise ways to correct malpractices.