Opposition Camp Urges Pres. Yoon to Not Veto 3 Contentious Bills in Rally

Photo : YONHAP News

The opposition camp held a rally in front of the presidential office on Monday and urged President Yoon Suk Yeol to not veto three controversial bills, including one mandating a special counsel investigation into allegations against first lady Kim Keon-hee.A group of some 20 lawmakers from five opposition parties, including the main opposition Democratic Party(DP), made the call hours after the Cabinet approved motions asking the National Assembly to reconsider the bills.One of the other bills mandates a special counsel investigation concerning a marine’s death last year during flood relief efforts, while a third directs state finances to local governments for the issuance and sale of regional gift certificates.DP floor leader Park Chan-dae said in the rally that the Korean people are ordering a special probe into the first lady, whom he described as “the epicenter” of an influence-peddling scandal that outshines the one that occurred under the Park Geun-hye administration.After the motions are endorsed by Yoon, the bills will return to the National Assembly for a revote.Yoon has until Friday to exercise his veto power.