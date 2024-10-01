Pres. Yoon Condemns N. Korea's Nuke Program on Armed Forces Day

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol condemned North Korea’s nuclear weapons development program, saying the reclusive state must break free from the delusion that nuclear weapons will keep it safe.Yoon issued the warning on Tuesday during a ceremony marking the 76th Armed Forces Day amid the possibility that the North could carry out its seventh nuclear test around the U.S. presidential elections in November.Saying the North is threatening South Korea with nuclear weapons and missiles while neglecting the hardship of its people, Yoon said that North Korea will face the end of its regime if it tries to deploy nuclear weapons.He added that the South will immediately respond to such threats with powerful combat capabilities and firm preparedness, pledging to build a powerful military and enhance security based on a strong alliance with the U.S., along with a trilateral cooperation that includes Japan.Also on Tuesday, Yoon commended the launch of the Strategic Command while conveying words of encouragement to troops.The president stressed that the command will play a key role in defending the nation and the people from the North’s nuclear arms and weapons of mass destruction.