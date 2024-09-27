Menu Content

Politics

76th Armed Forces Day Marked in Ceremony at Seoul Air Base

Written: 2024-10-01 12:01:24Updated: 2024-10-01 15:19:16

Photo : YONHAP News

A ceremony marking the nation’s 76th Armed Forces Day was held in the Seoul Air Base in Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province on Tuesday. 

Organized by the defense ministry, the event saw the participation of some five-thousand troops and 83 types of roughly 340 equipment, with focus on affirming the commitment to immediately and strongly respond to enemy provocation to the end.

The ceremony also featured the U.S. B1-B Lancer bomber and South Korea’s own Hyunmoo-5 missile, a centerpiece of the Korea Massive Punishment and Retaliation (KMPR), capable of destroying underground bunkers.

Following the ceremony, the troops and military equipment will travel to Sungnyemun Gate in central Seoul for a military parade that will be held at a section of the street from Sungnyemun Gate to Gwanghwamun on Sejong Daero. 

The parade will be held in a similar manner to last year when the event was held for the first time in a decade. 

This year will mark the first time in 40 years for a military parade marking Armed Forces Day to be held for two consecutive years since the government under Chun Doo-hwan.
